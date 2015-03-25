Rams' Jeff Fisher upset with Bernie Kosar's comments on broadcast

Rams coach Jeff Fisher said Saturday he has lost a lot of respect for former NFL quarterback Bernie Kosar, who was highly critical of Fisher's team while serving as color commentator for the Cleveland Browns on Thursday night in the preseason opener.

The Rams fell behind early and lost 27-19. Kosar was particularly outspoken about Rams backup quarterback Kellen Clemons, stating at one point "I can't stand watching him play."

Fisher was asked about Kosar's comments after the Rams' practice Saturday and did not hold back.

"First off, let me say this: the Cleveland Browns' organization is a first class organization from top to bottom and it has been that for years and years and years," Fisher said. "I guess I'm a little disappointed. I feel bad for them that they had someone doing their broadcast feel the need to speak that way about players, specifically on our team and coaches for that matter.

"I'm just surprised that Bernie has such a lack of respect for players and this game. To be honest with you, I lost a lot of respect for him. It's highly unlikely he knew anything about our football team, but felt the need to make those comments. I don't think they were justified."

In particular, Fisher felt Kosar was off base about Clemens, an eight-year pro out of Oregon. Clemens finished the game by completing 6 of 13 passes for 116 with a touchdown and two interceptions.

"Bernie's got his issues; they're well documented," Fisher said. "Kellen played well, he played hard, he made plays."

The Rams will host the Green Bay Packers next Saturday night.