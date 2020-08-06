Rams' Jared Goff divulges he put on 'couple of pounds' during quarantined offseason

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff could be any one of us during the quarantine.

Goff explained to reporters earlier this week what life has been during the coronavirus pandemic lockdown, according to Rams Wire.

“I may have put on a couple of pounds. I don’t know if that’s muscle or a couple of cheeseburgers, I’m not sure,” the 2018 NFC champion quarterback said.

“But I feel good. … I feel good putting in a lot of work this offseason. I had a lot of time. I had a lot of time to really reflect and figure out what you want to get better at and really focus on what you want to get better at.”

Goff is entering an important fifth season with the Rams. Los Angeles was 9-7 in 2019 and missed the playoffs after having made the Super Bowl the season before. He recorded 4,638 passing yards, 22 touchdown passes, and 16 interceptions.

Los Angeles will have a new look in the backfield after Todd Gurley signed with the Atlanta Falcons in the offseason. Malcolm Brown and Darrell Henderson are set to get a majority of the carries. The team also drafted Cam Akers earlier in the year.

The team also traded Brandin Cooks in the offseason. The team will have to rely on Cooper Kupp, Robert Woods and Josh Reynolds even more.