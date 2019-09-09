Los Angeles Rams' Eric Weddle left bloodied after taking flying knee to the head

Los Angeles Rams safety Eric Weddle’s debut with the team against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday probably didn’t go exactly the way he would have wanted.

Weddle was forced to exit in the second quarter of the game after he took a flying knee to the head from Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey. Weddle was seen bleeding profusely from the forehead.

WARNING: GRAPHIC VIDEO

Weddle was carted off the field. The team later announced he was in the concussion protocol.

The Rams held on for the victory, 30-27.

He tweeted after the game he was “as good as gold.”

Weddle is in his first season with the Rams. He had previously spent two years with the Baltimore Ravens and nine years with the San Diego Chargers.

He’s earned six Pro Bowl and two All-Pro selections over the course of his career.