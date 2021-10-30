Expand / Collapse search
Los Angeles Rams
Published

Rams will allow veteran DeSean Jackson to seek a trade

DeSean Jackson can still pack a fearsome punch on any offense

By Nick Geddes | OutKick
Ahead of the Nov. 2 NFL Trade Deadline, Rams receiver DeSean Jackson could be on the move.

Rams head coach Sean McVay said on Friday that the team will allow Jackson to seek a trade, as his opportunities in the offense have been sparse. Jackson will not play on Sunday against the Texans on the road, an effort to avoid injury ahead of a potential trade.

"I think what it boils down to is opportunities that I think he’s deserving of and the situation and some of the circumstances that surround him," McVay said.

Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay, left, talks to quarterback Matthew Stafford during an NFL football practice Tuesday, June 8, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Jackson, 34, signed with Los Angeles on a one-year, $4.5 million deal in the offseason. On paper, the fit seemed perfect. The Rams had a new man under center in Matthew Stafford, with two of the best route-runners in the league in Cooper Kupp and Robert Woods. Second-year receiver Van Jefferson was also in the mix, but McVay envisioned having a deep threat at his disposal.

That has not been the case. Jackson has rarely seen the field and has hauled in just eight catches for 221 yards and a touchdown. 120 of those yards came in Week 3 against the Buccaneers, when McVay was looking to get him involved more.

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 03:  DeSean Jackson #1 of the Los Angeles Rams and Robert Alford #23 of the Arizona Cardinals at SoFi Stadium on October 03, 2021 in Inglewood, California. (Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

McVay said the Rams offense would not slow down without Jackson. The Rams are 7th in the NFL in total offense, averaging 397.1 yards per game.

"I think he’s a tremendous player who has a great track record and resume, and I think that all the circumstances surrounding that, that [we] want to be able to be open-minded," McVay said. "This hasn’t exactly been probably what he envisioned, and I think he deserves an opportunity to see if there’s better options out there for him."

Should a trade not transpire, Woods said that he would love to have Jackson return to the team.

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 24: DeSean Jackson #1 of the Los Angeles Rams warms up prior to the game against the Detroit Lions at SoFi Stadium on October 24, 2021 in Inglewood, California. (Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images)

"I would say so," Woods said. "I feel like he still can help this team. I know he wants to contribute in other ways, but I think he can contribute and be a leader. … I think he still contributes, still a valuable asset to any team, to our team, if he wants to come back. It’s not my decision, but there is a spot, right?"