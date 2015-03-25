Rams' Bradford carted to locker room

Charlotte, NC (SportsNetwork.com) - St. Louis Rams quarterback Sam Bradford was forced to leave Sunday's game against the Carolina Panthers with an injury to his left leg.

Panthers safety Mike Mitchell pushed Bradford out of bounds on a scramble during the fourth quarter. Though Bradford was able to walk off the field, he was carted to the locker room from the sideline for further evaluation. Initial reports said the Rams were checking his knee.

Bradford did not return to the game, which the Rams lost by a 30-15 score.