Oakland Raiders' Vontaze Burfict suspended for season after vicious hit to Indianapolis Colts receiver

Oakland Raiders linebacker Vontaze Burfict has been suspended for the remainder of the 2019 season following his helmet-to-helmet hit on Indianapolis Colts tight end Jack Doyle.

The league announced the suspension Monday.

“There were no mitigating circumstances on this play,” NFL Vice President of Football Operations Jon Runyan said in a statement. “Your contact was unnecessary, flagrant and should have been avoided. For your actions, you were penalized and disqualified from the game.

“Following each of your previous rule violations, you were warned by me, and each of the jointly appointed appeal officers that future violations would result in escalated accountability measures. However, you have continued to flagrantly abuse rules designated to protect yourself and your opponents from unnecessary risk.

“Your extensive history of rules violations is factored into this decision regarding accountability measures.”

Doyle caught a pass from Colts quarterback Jacoby Brissett and was getting up from the ground when Burfict rushed in to tackle him. Burfict clearly led with his helmet and nailed Doyle in his helmet on the play, which immediately drew a penalty flag and ejection.

Burfict was already jogging toward the locker room before he was officially ejected.

The veteran has racked up more than $4 million in fines and has been suspended 10 times due to the apparent headhunting on the field. The penalties came when he was with the Cincinnati Bengals.

The Raiders signed Burfict to a 1-year, $2 million contract in the offseason. It included a $300,000 signing bonus and $300,000 in guaranteed money, according to Spotrac.

Oakland eventually went on to win the game over Indianapolis, 31-24.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.