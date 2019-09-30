Expand / Collapse search
Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders' Vontaze Burfict ejected after brutal blow to Indianapolis Colts receiver's head

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Oakland Raiders linebacker Vontaze Burfict was ejected from a game against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday for delivering a brutal helmet-to-helmet hit to tight end Jack Doyle.

Doyle caught a pass from Colts quarterback Jacoby Brissett and was getting up from the ground when Burfict rushed in to tackle Doyle. Burfict clearly led with his helmet and nailed Doyle in his helmet on the play, which immediately drew a penalty flag and ejection.

He was already jogging toward the locker room before he was officially ejected.

Burfict is reportedly facing a suspension due to the hit, according to the NFL Network. It’s mostly based on his history of treachery against opponents in the field.

The veteran has racked up more than $4 million in fines and has been suspended 10 times due to the apparent headhunting on the field. The penalties came when he was with the Cincinnati Bengals.

The Raiders signed Burfict to a 1-year, $2 million contract in the offseason. It included a $300,000 signing bonus and $300,000 in guaranteed money, according to Spotrac.

Oakland eventually went on to win the game over Indianapolis, 31-24.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

