Raiders sign DT Muir

Alameda, CA (SportsNetwork.com) - The Oakland Raiders signed veteran defensive tackle Daniel Muir on Wednesday.

Muir has compiled 130 tackles and one pass defensed while appearing in 46 games with 26 starts over parts of six seasons with the New York Jets, Indianapolis Colts and Green Bay Packers.

The 30-year-old Kent State product spent the 2012 season with the Jets, seeing action in three games and making three tackles.

Oakland also re-signed offensive lineman Jack Cornell to the practice squad on Wednesday.