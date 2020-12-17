Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Las Vegas Raiders
Published

Raiders QB Derek Carr leaves game with groin injury

Carr came up lame on a third-down scramble near the goal line in the first quarter for the Raiders on Thursday night

Associated Press
close
NFL issues new coronavirus guidelines amid surge across the leagueVideo

NFL issues new coronavirus guidelines amid surge across the league

Fox News sports analyst Jim Gray weighs in on the NFL's decision to enforce further coronavirus restrictions league-wide.&nbsp;

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr has left the game against the Los Angeles Chargers with a groin injury.

Carr came up lame on a third-down scramble near the goal line in the first quarter for the Raiders on Thursday night. He went immediately to the locker room and the team said he was questionable to return.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Carr has started 108 of 110 regular-season games for the Raiders since taking over as starter as a rookie in Week 1 in 2014. He missed the final game of the 2016 season and a playoff game that that season with a broken leg and one game in 2017 with a broken bone in his back.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Marcus Mariota, the No. 2 overall pick in 2015 by Tennessee, took over for Carr on the next drive for the Raiders. It is Mariota’s first action all season after signing a contract with $7.5 million guaranteed this season.