Raiders GM Mike Mayock donating $1,000 to coronavirus relief for each draft pick

Las Vegas Raiders general manager Mike Mayock plans to turn a tough situation with the upcoming NFL Draft into a charitable opportunity.

Mayock said Tuesday during a conference call with reporters he and his wife were donating $1,000 to a Vegas-area charity that is providing coronavirus relief to those in need during the pandemic.

“My wife and I will be making $1,000 for each draft pick the Raiders make this year to the Clark County Delivering with Dignity Program,” he said. “It supports vulnerable families in the Las Vegas Valley. The cool thing is that each donation will be made in the name of the individual draft selection made by the Raiders during the 2020 draft."

He continued: "The Delivering with Dignity program assists people who are most at risk for contracting coronavirus. If they leave their homes to benefiting youth who are sheltered in place, the elderly and those with underlining conditions.”

The Raiders have seven draft picks going into next Thursday. If Las Vegas does end up trading picks away during the three-day event, Mayock said he and his family will still donate at least $7,000.

Mayock said he made the commitment to donate money after seeing some of the Raiders players team up to help people in need.

“I’ve been moved by several gestures from both my family and our Raider family, recently. [Owner] Mark Davis donated $1 million to the Las Vegas community to fight the coronavirus,” Mayock said.

"Our first-round pick a year ago, ‘Cle’ [Clelin] Ferrell donated $100,000 to his hometown of Richmond Virginia in their Eviction Diversion Program, helping struggling families make ends meet. Then my wife showed me the other day that four of our rookies from last year, Alec Ingold, Hunter Renfrow, Foster Moreau, and Josh Jacobs have partnered with Three Square in Vegas to provide emergency food funds to people that need it."

He continued: "Just this past weekend, my son Michael was involved in feeding 3,500 healthcare workers at 10 area hospitals in Philadelphia. My wife, Mandy, and I sat back wondered why we weren’t helping.”