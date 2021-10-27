Raiders' Mark Davis calls for NFL to release report on WFT investigation, takes dig over Gruden scandal

Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis said Wednesday that he believes the NFL should release a written report on its findings in its 10-month investigation into Washington's workplace misconduct and also called into question the timing of the Jon Gruden email scandal.

Following Wednesday’s gathering of owners at the Fall League Meeting in New York, Davis was asked by reporters if he felt the league should release a report -- something NFL commissioner Roger Goodell previously said he had no plans of doing.

"Probably. Yeah, I think that there should be, yeah," he said. "Especially with some of the things that were, I guess, charged. I believe so. I think I believe that people deserve [it], especially the people that were 'victims.'"

Goodell said Tuesday he would not release a report on its findings in order to protect the identities of those who testified. He also said he believed Washington owner Dan Snyder "has been held accountable."

Davis appeared to take a slight dig at the NFL over the investigation after Jon Gruden resigned as head coach earlier this month as a by-product of it. Leaked emails that were reviewed as part of the league’s investigation this summer revealed racist, homophobic, and misogynist comments he made to former team executive Bruce Allen between 2010-2018.

"It's a timing issue," Davis said, via NFL.com . "That's probably the disappointment that I had."

"The fact that they may have known about it a couple of months beforehand and didn't let us know about that. We weren't informed until, I guess it was that Thursday (Oct. 7), and we heard it from The Wall Street Journal initially. It was a rumor initially, they wouldn't give us the email at the time, The Wall Street Journal wouldn't. We spoke to the league later on that afternoon and by Friday (Oct. 8), they started giving us all the information, I spoke with the Commissioner and those things. But I believed if we'd have gotten the information earlier in the summer when they learned about it, it would've been a lot easier for everyone involved."

Davis declined to get into specifics when asked if he believed the Raiders were treated unfairly.

"No, I'm not gonna get into any of that," he said. "We're Raiders. We're used to this. That's just what our life is about. It is disappointing, just the whole thing with Jon, you know. It's just life."

Davis said that while he never experienced those sentiments Gruden portrayed in the emails, the Raiders stand by his resignation.