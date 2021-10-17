Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Las Vegas Raiders
Published

Raiders' Mark Davis believes NFL 'out to get him' in the wake of Jon Gruden email scandal: report

The league has denied releasing any of the 650,000 emails reviewed as part of an investigation into Washington’s workplace conduct

Paulina Dedaj
By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for October 17 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for October 17

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Paranoia has set in within the Las Vegas Raiders organization and, according to reports, owner Mark Davis believes that the NFL "is out to get him" in the wake of the Jon Gruden email scandal. 

Gruden resigned as head coach on Monday night following a bombshell report that uncovered troves of racist, misogynistic and homophobic comments he made in emails to former Washington team president Bruce Allen between 2010 and 2018.

JON GRUDEN EMAILS: DEREK  CARR ‘SICK’ OVER EX COACH’S CONTROVERSY 

Sources told CBS Sports that Davis believes the NFL was behind the email leaks cited in the Wall Street Journal and New York Times reports. 

FILE - Oakland Raiders owner Mark Davis arrives to the NFL football owners meeting in Key Biscayne, Fla., in this  May 22, 2019, file photo.

FILE - Oakland Raiders owner Mark Davis arrives to the NFL football owners meeting in Key Biscayne, Fla., in this  May 22, 2019, file photo. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File)

Davis reportedly believes there are certain "influential figures" in the NFL offices that wanted to force Gruden out with the email "leaks."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

During the meeting that resulted in Gruden’s resignation, Davis was "very emotional" and began "mulling potential legal options," CBS Sports reported.

Head coach Jon Gruden of the Las Vegas Raiders talks to his players as they stretch before a game against the Chicago Bears at Allegiant Stadium on Oct. 10, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nev. 

Head coach Jon Gruden of the Las Vegas Raiders talks to his players as they stretch before a game against the Chicago Bears at Allegiant Stadium on Oct. 10, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nev.  (Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

"He thinks the league office is out to get him," one source told the outlet of Davis. "He thinks it's a hit job."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

NFL insider Jason Cole similarly reported that those around Davis believe "the NFL is trying to find a way to get rid of him." 

Owner Mark Davis of the Las Vegas Raiders looks on before the game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field At Mile High on October 17, 2021 in Denver, Colo.

Owner Mark Davis of the Las Vegas Raiders looks on before the game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field At Mile High on October 17, 2021 in Denver, Colo. (Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

The league has denied releasing any of the 650,000 emails reviewed as part of an investigation into Washington’s workplace conduct. The NFLPA, among others, is urging the league to release all the emails.

Paulina Dedaj is a Digital Reporter for Fox News and Fox Business. Follow Paulina Dedaj on Twitter at @PaulinaDedaj. If you've got a tip, you can email Paulina at Paulina.Dedaj@fox.com