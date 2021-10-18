Raiders' Mark Davis on Jon Gruden emails: 'Not what we stand for'

Las Vegas Raiders team owner Mark Davis on Sunday disavowed Jon Gruden’s comments made in emails that were revealed in multiple reports last week.

Davis spoke to the Las Vegas Review-Journal after the Raiders' bounce-back victory over the Denver Broncos. The win snapped a two-game slide.

"Listen, the Raiders stand for diversity, inclusion and social justice. We always have and we always will. The emails that came out are not what we stand for. So Jon Gruden is no longer head coach of the Raiders," Davis told the newspaper.

"There’s not much more I can say. All the talking heads are making up all sorts of stuff. That’s all it is. We don’t stand for it."

Gruden stepped down as head coach of the Raiders after multiple reports showed he used racist remarks and homophobic comments and expressed misogynistic views in emails with former Washington Football Team president Bruce Allen while he was an ESPN commentator.

The emails were flagged as part of the NFL’s investigation into the Washington Football Team amid workplace misconduct allegations. The emails were reported in the New York Times and Wall Street Journal.

Davis reportedly believed there was something nefarious behind the email leaks. According to CBS Sports, Davis believes there are certain "influential figures" in the NFL offices that wanted to force Gruden out with the email "leaks."

During the meeting that resulted in Gruden’s resignation, Davis was "very emotional" and began "mulling potential legal options," CBS Sports reported.

The league has denied releasing any of the 650,000 emails reviewed as part of an investigation into Washington’s workplace conduct. The NFLPA, among others, is urging the league to release all the emails.

