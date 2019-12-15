Raiders leave Oakland for final time to chorus of boos, trash in chaotic loss

The Oakland Raiders played their last game at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on Sunday, finishing their run in the city with a loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars -- and anger from the fans.

Raiders players, including quarterback Derek Carr, heard a loud drone of boos as they walked off the field. Trash also rained down from the seats.

Video from Yahoo Sports reporter Torrey Hart also captured security getting into a brawl with a fan near the end zone.

Hart tweeted that another woman was bleeding from the forehead after she apparently got hit with a piece of trash that other fans were throwing onto the field.

The postgame was just part of a chaotic game in Oakland.

Referee Brad Rogers briefly stopped the game and went to his microphone to tell fans to stop pointing lasers at players.

Jacksonville defeated Oakland, 20-16, after a 4-yard touchdown pass from Gardner Minshew II to Chris Conley with 31 seconds remaining in the game. Oakland had been up 16-6 heading into the fourth quarter.

The Raiders failed to drive down the field to get a game-winning score.

Carr finished the game 22-for-36 with 257 yards and a touchdown in the loss.

The Raiders have played their final game in Oakland. The team moves to Las Vegas for the 2020 season and beyond.