Raiders star will miss Week 2 matchup vs. Steelers with toe, ankle injuries

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs will miss Sunday’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers because of toe and ankle injuries, according to head coach Jon Gruden.

Gruden said running backs Peyton Barber and Kenyan Drake will fill in for the Alabama product. Barber could potentially be used on early downs and Drake will likely be in on third-down situations due to his pass-catching ability.

"We're excited about the opportunity for Peyton Barber. We really like Peyton Barber," said Gruden when asked about Drake's opportunity with Jacobs sidelined, according to The Athletic .

Last week, Jacobs had 10 carries for 34 rushing yards with two touchdowns in the Raiders’ 33-27 victory over the Baltimore Ravens on Monday Night Football. He also had one reception for six yards.

Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue is expected to play even though he’s dealing with a hamstring injury.