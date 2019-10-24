Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Houston Texans
Published

Raiders coach Jon Gruden on Texans' Deshaun Watson: 'You're a miserable human being if you don't like' him

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for Oct. 24Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for Oct. 24

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines for Oct. 24 are here. Check out what's clicking today in entertainment.

Oakland Raiders coach Jon Gruden delivered high praise for Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson ahead of their matchup Sunday.

Gruden addressed Watson’s play during a conference call with reporters. The Raiders are entering the game with a 3-3 record, while the Texans are 4-3. Gruden understands what the team is up against.

ODELL BECKHAM JR. GUSHES OVER TOM BRADY AHEAD OF CLEVELAND BROWNS' MATCHUP WITH NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS

“Everybody that meets Watson likes Watson,” Gruden said, according to Sports Illustrated. “I get accused of liking everybody, you know that, but if you don't like Deshaun Watson, you don't like anybody. You're a miserable human being if you don't like this kid. The room lights up when he walks in. He's charismatic. You love where he came from, you love how hard he's worked to get to where he is, and he's never lost his family and where he came from.

Oakland Raiders head coach Jon Gruden talks with reporters during NFL football minicamp Tuesday, June 11, 2019, in Alameda, Calif. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)

Oakland Raiders head coach Jon Gruden talks with reporters during NFL football minicamp Tuesday, June 11, 2019, in Alameda, Calif. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)

PATRICK MAHOMES POSSIBLY PLAYING SUNDAY DAYS AFTER SUFFERING DISLOCATED KNEECAP

“He's just a great, great person and unfortunately for us, he's really turned into an all-around superstar quarterback.”

Watson is in his third season with Houston and has led the Texans to key wins over the Kansas City Chiefs, Jacksonville Jaguars, Los Angeles Chargers and Atlanta Falcons. Each of their three losses was by seven points or less.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The Clemson product has thrown for 1,952 yards and 13 touchdowns this season.

Ryan Gaydos is a sports reporter for FoxNews.com and FoxBusiness.com. Follow him on Twitter @Gaydos_