Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

NFL
Published

Raiders' Johnathan Abram suffered chipped collarbone, internal bleeding after spill into TV cart: report

Abram was in practice this week to prepare for the next game against the New England Patriots

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for September 26Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for September 26

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive back Johnathan Abram took a spill into a TV cart during the team's Week 2 game against the New Orleans Saints and while he got back up the extent of his injury wasn't revealed until Sunday.

Abram suffered a Grade 2 AC joint sprain, a chipped collarbone, and some internal bleeding after the crash, NFL.com reported. The second-year safety was on his back for a moment because he had the wind knocked out of him. He sprinted back to the sideline when he was able to get up.

COWBOYS' ALDON SMITH FINED MORE THAN $12G FOR HIT ON RAMS' JARED GOFF IN NFL RETURN

Fans watching the game Monday night questioned why the TV cart was so close to the goal line during the Saints' drive. ESPN and the NFL had discussions about how close the TV carts can be to the action since the Abram injury, NFL.com reported.

NFL INVESTIGATING RAIDERS OVER BREACHED COVID-19 SAFETY PROTOCOLS IN WEEK 2: REPORT

“Players are even more likely to make impact with these carts this season because of the lack of people on the sidelines due to COVID restrictions,” Abram’s agent Trey Robinson told the site, adding that the cart should be relocated or have sufficient padding around the base.

Abram was in practice this week to prepare for the next game against the New England Patriots. He is expected to play.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE NFL COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Abram played in only one game last season. He suffered a torn rotator cuff and labrum and missed the rest of then-Oakland Raider’s season. He had 13 tackles in last week’s win against the Carolina Panthers.

Ryan Gaydos is a sports reporter for FoxNews.com and FoxBusiness.com. Follow him on Twitter @Gaydos_

Trending in Sports