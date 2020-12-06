Raiders keep Jets' Trevor Lawrence dream alive with 31-28 victory

Jets fans are praising Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs after scoring a touchdown in the final seconds of the game to help keep New York’s campaign to draft Trevor Lawrence alive with a 31-28 victory at Metlife Stadium on Sunday.

The winless Jets came close to blowing their chances of landing the No. 1 draft spot after putting on one of their best performances of the season in Week 12 against the Raiders that had them leading 28-24 with a little over five minutes left in the game.

The Jets stopped a critical fourth down late in the fourth quarter but turned the ball back over with 35 seconds left, which gave quarterback Derek Carr just enough time to find Ruggs deep in the end zone.

Sam Darnold attempted a Hail Mary pass with five seconds on the clock but it was swatted away and with it fans’ fear that they would miss out on the chance to draft the Clemson quarterback.

Carr finished with three touchdown passes, including two to Darren Waller, and ran for another score. Waller had 13 catches for 200 yards, becoming the 12th tight end since the 1970 merger with 150 or more yards receiving and two or more TD catches in a game.

The Jets lost their 12th straight game and are on track to join the 2008 Detroit Lions and 2017 Cleveland Browns as the only NFL teams to go 0-16.

