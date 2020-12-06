Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

New York Jets
Published

Raiders keep Jets' Trevor Lawrence dream alive with 31-28 victory

Jets lost their 12th straight game, are on track to join 2008 Lions and 2017 Browns as only NFL teams to go 0-16

Paulina Dedaj
By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for December 6Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for December 6

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Jets fans are praising Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs after scoring a touchdown in the final seconds of the game to help keep New York’s campaign to draft Trevor Lawrence alive with a 31-28 victory at Metlife Stadium on Sunday. 

The winless Jets came close to blowing their chances of landing the No. 1 draft spot after putting on one of their best performances of the season in Week 12 against the Raiders that had them leading 28-24 with a little over five minutes left in the game.

VIKINGS OUTLAST ERROR-PRONE JAGS 27-24 ON BAILEY’S OT KICK 

The Jets stopped a critical fourth down late in the fourth quarter but turned the ball back over with 35 seconds left, which gave quarterback Derek Carr just enough time to find Ruggs deep in the end zone. 

Sam Darnold attempted a Hail Mary pass with five seconds on the clock but it was swatted away and with it fans’ fear that they would miss out on the chance to draft the Clemson quarterback. 

Carr finished with three touchdown passes, including two to Darren Waller, and ran for another score. Waller had 13 catches for 200 yards, becoming the 12th tight end since the 1970 merger with 150 or more yards receiving and two or more TD catches in a game.

Trevor Lawrence is widely considered to be the top pick in next year's NFL Draft. (Matt Cashore/Pool Photo via AP, File)

Trevor Lawrence is widely considered to be the top pick in next year's NFL Draft. (Matt Cashore/Pool Photo via AP, File)

CLICK HERE TO GET MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The Jets lost their 12th straight game and are on track to join the 2008 Detroit Lions and 2017 Cleveland Browns as the only NFL teams to go 0-16.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Paulina Dedaj is a writer/ reporter for Fox News. Follow her on Twitter @PaulinaDedaj.