Raiders fined $50,000 for violating NFL's coronavirus protocols: reports

The Las Vegas Raiders were fined $50,000 after an NFL investigation revealed the team allowed an unauthorized team employee into their locker room following their Week 2 victory, according to multiple reports.

The league has yet to officially announce the punishment. The NFL Network first reported the fine.

Aside from the players, only 40 employees are allowed in the locker room under the NFL’s guidelines. That includes the coaching staff, the general manager, one security personnel, and a public relations/communications person.

The NFL’s investigation comes just a week after the team and head coach Jon Gruden were fined $250,000 and $100,000, respectively, for failing to wear a face mask during their Week 2 game against the New Orleans Saints.

The NFL is also probing the conduct of players Darren Waller and Derek Carr, among other players, who attended an indoor event and were seen in video without masks on and mingling with guests.

The league has already had to reschedule several games because of coronavirus contractions.

New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton reportedly contracted the coronavirus, forcing the NFL to put the team’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs on hold until at least Monday or Tuesday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.