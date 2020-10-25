Raiders face heavy fine, possible loss of draft pick after COVID violations, NFL insider says

The Las Vegas Raiders are expected to get hit with heavy fines and potentially lose draft picks for flouting the NFL’s coronavirus safety protocols, Fox Sports’ NFL insider Jay Glazer said Sunday.

The Raiders sent the team's entire offensive line home earlier in the week after right tackle Trent Brown was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Jonathan Abram was also held out because of contact tracing. But because this wasn’t the team’s first time dealing with coronavirus issues, the league may drop the hammer.

RAIDERS SEND STARTING O-LINE HOME AFTER BROWN'S COVID TEST

“The NFL will turn their attention to the Raiders this week, and they’re not a first-time offender,” Glazer said on the “Fox NFL Sunday” broadcast. “The Raiders this week will be fined very heavily – more than $350,000 and a possible draft pick pulled as well.”

Glazer reported that the Tennessee Titans were fined for their violations.

Ten Raiders players were fined earlier this month for their actions at a fundraiser for tight end Darren Waller’s foundation, according to the Associated Press.

BUCS-RAIDERS GAME MOVED FROM PRIME TIME AFTER COVID-19 TEST

Derek Carr, Nathan Peterman, Jason Witten, Foster Moreau, Derek Carrier, Zay Jones, Hunter Renfrow, Nevin Lawson and Erik Magnuson all attended the event. Players at the time were spotted without their masks on while mingling with other participants who also weren’t wearing face coverings.

Jon Gruden and the team were fined earlier in the season after the coach didn’t wear his mask properly on the sideline. The team faced a fine as well for having an unauthorized employee in their locker room.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.