Raiders drop Henry Ruggs III following deadly crash, felony charges

Henry Ruggs III, who is facing two felonies for his involvement in a deadly car crash in Las Vegas on Tuesday, was released by the Raiders.

The Raiders made the announcement at around 8:50 p.m. local time with a short statement.

"The Las Vegas Raiders have released WR Henry Ruggs III," the team said.

Ruggs was charged with DUI resulting in death, Las Vegas Metro Police said Tuesday. Clark County court records showed that Ruggs was also charged with reckless driving. He was booked in absentia and both charges were felonies. He’s set for an initial court appearance on Wednesday.

The second-year wide receiver and his girlfriend suffered serious injuries in the crash.

The name of the victim was not immediately released. The person was identified as a 23-year-old female who was driving a 2013 Toyota RAV4.

Ruggs, 22, was driving the Chevrolet Corvette that was involved in a crash near the intersection of South Rainbow Boulevard and South Spring Valley Parkway just before 3:40 a.m., police said. According to police, once on the scene, they discovered a Toyota Rav4 engulfed in flames. After fire response, a deceased victim was found inside the vehicle. An initial investigation revealed that the front of Ruggs’ car collided with the rear end of the victim's vehicle.

Police noted that Ruggs remained on the scene, where he "showed signs of impairment."

TMZ Sports first reported the crash involving Ruggs. An attorney representing the former Alabama standout told the outlet: "On behalf of our client Henry Ruggs III we are conducting our own investigation as of this writing and ask everyone to reserve judgment until all the facts are gathered."

The Raiders later released a statement.

"The Raiders are aware of an accident involving Henry Ruggs III that occurred this morning in Las Vegas. We are devastated by the loss of life and our thoughts and prayers go out to the victim’s family. We are in the process of gathering information and will have no further comment at this time," the team said.

Fox News’ Paulina Dedaj contributed to this report.