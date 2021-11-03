Expand / Collapse search
Las Vegas Raiders
Published

Raiders drop Henry Ruggs III following deadly crash, felony charges

Henry Ruggs III was facing two felonies following his involvement in a deadly crash

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Henry Ruggs III, who is facing two felonies for his involvement in a deadly car crash in Las Vegas on Tuesday, was released by the Raiders.

The Raiders made the announcement at around 8:50 p.m. local time with a short statement.

FILE - Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III in action against the Denver Broncos during an NFL football game, Oct. 17, 2021, in Denver.

FILE - Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III in action against the Denver Broncos during an NFL football game, Oct. 17, 2021, in Denver. Police in Las Vegas said Ruggs is facing a driving under the influence charge after a fiery vehicle crash early Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021, that left a woman dead and Ruggs and his female passenger injured. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey, File)

"The Las Vegas Raiders have released WR Henry Ruggs III," the team said.

Ruggs was charged with DUI resulting in death, Las Vegas Metro Police said Tuesday. Clark County court records showed that Ruggs was also charged with reckless driving. He was booked in absentia and both charges were felonies. He’s set for an initial court appearance on Wednesday.

The second-year wide receiver and his girlfriend suffered serious injuries in the crash.

RAIDERS' HENRY RUGGS III HIT WITH ADDITIONAL CHARGE, COULD FACE YEARS IN PRISON

FILE - Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III walks on the field before an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Oct. 10, 2021, in Las Vegas.

FILE - Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III walks on the field before an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Oct. 10, 2021, in Las Vegas. Police in Las Vegas said Ruggs is facing a driving under the influence charge after a fiery vehicle crash early Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021, that left a woman dead and Ruggs and his female passenger injured. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri, File)

The name of the victim was not immediately released. The person was identified as a 23-year-old female who was driving a 2013 Toyota RAV4.

Ruggs, 22, was driving the Chevrolet Corvette that was involved in a crash near the intersection of South Rainbow Boulevard and South Spring Valley Parkway just before 3:40 a.m., police said. According to police, once on the scene, they discovered a Toyota Rav4 engulfed in flames. After fire response, a deceased victim was found inside the vehicle. An initial investigation revealed that the front of Ruggs’ car collided with the rear end of the victim's vehicle.

Police noted that Ruggs remained on the scene, where he "showed signs of impairment."

TMZ Sports first reported the crash involving Ruggs. An attorney representing the former Alabama standout told the outlet: "On behalf of our client Henry Ruggs III we are conducting our own investigation as of this writing and ask everyone to reserve judgment until all the facts are gathered."

Las Vegas Metro Police investigators work at the scene of a fatal crash Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021, in Las Vegas.

Las Vegas Metro Police investigators work at the scene of a fatal crash Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021, in Las Vegas. Police in Las Vegas say Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III was involved in the fiery vehicle crash early Tuesday that left a woman dead and Ruggs and his female passenger injured. (AP Photo/Eric Jamison)

The Raiders later released a statement.

"The Raiders are aware of an accident involving Henry Ruggs III that occurred this morning in Las Vegas. We are devastated by the loss of life and our thoughts and prayers go out to the victim’s family. We are in the process of gathering information and will have no further comment at this time," the team said.

Fox News’ Paulina Dedaj contributed to this report.

