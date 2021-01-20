Raiders' Derek Carr calls out reporter for tweet implying weighted vest photo was related to inauguration

Derek Carr called out a reporter for reposting a picture of the Las Vegas Raiders quarterback wearing a weighted vest after seemingly implying it had something to do with President Joe Biden’s Inauguration.

Carr posted a picture of himself in a weighted vest, which is used for training, to his Instagram stories on Wednesday with the caption: "It’s that time again."

The photo was then shared by NFL reporter Dov Kleiman on Twitter with the caption: "Raiders QB Derek Carr posted this on Instagram less than an hour ago…"

Carr immediately responded to the tweet which seemed to imply ill-intent behind the photo.

"What's your point and what are you trying to imply?," he wrote on Twitter. "It's a workout weight vest because it's the real start of my off season training. I said ‘it's that time again’ While standing in the weight room in my house. So if you are telling people I'm already back to work thank you."

Kleiman replied that he wasn’t implying anything but Carr had posted a number of other tweets calling it "ridiculous" after several people on social media compared the vest to what Capital Hill protesters were wearing earlier this month.

"It's ridiculous. Where a camo weight vest with an (American) flag on it means something negative? I support EVERY president. I pray for EVERY president. I do my best to serve this country and whoever is leading it. Then dudes try and pull people apart for a ‘like.’ #Reach"

Kleiman posted another tweet in response to Carr stating that while he didn’t add anything to the picture, he was "confused" about the timing of the post in relation to inauguration and the protests at the Capitol.

"I'll admit I was confused about the timing of your post given what happened recently and what happened today and I'm glad you clarified. Take care."

Carr squashed the matter and thanked Kleiman for his clarification in another post.

"I appreciate you saying that. It's all love and good here. Like I said I love, pray for, and support every single president we ever have. No bad intentions here ever. All good."