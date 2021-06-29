Raiders' Derek Carr 'will be recruiting very hard' for Davante Adams amid Aaron Rodgers-Packers drama

Packers star wide receiver Davante Adams has recently made his intentions of staying in Green Bay clear but former Fresno State teammate Derek Carr says he’ll be "recruiting very hard" for him once free agency comes around.

The Las Vegas Raiders quarterback told KFSN on Sunday that he’ll be campaigning for Adams, who is entering the final year of his contract with the Packers.

"I've learned in this business, you never shut a door on anything," Carr said. "He's the best receiver in the NFL . The guy's unbelievable. He's been one of my best friends since we've been in college together. I love the guy."

Adams, 28, told Fox News in an interview this month that he has started the "beginning stage of talking" with the Packers but that the situation surrounding Aaron Rodgers' uncertainty in regard to returning could play a role in his decision to sign a new contract.

"That’ll play into it, but there’s been talks, just really just talks, but we haven’t really done anything or talked about anything that’s worth mentioning," he said. "It’s kind of just been the beginning stage of talking, and we’ll figure out what happens. Hopefully, something gets figured out, but I’m just there to play ball either way. That stuff will take care of itself eventually."

He echoed that sentiment in an interview with Bleacher Report published Thursday, saying he wants to stay in Green Bay.

"I'm not planning on going anywhere. That's only one piece of it, though. Obviously, the quarterback situation helps it, but the stars got to align across the board as far as contractually. We'll figure all that stuff out and let it happen. I'll be at training camp like I said regardless, we're going to play the season, and we'll see how all of that pans out."

Carr is hoping to capitalize on that.

"I would always welcome playing with him again," he said. "I think it would unlock some things in both of us that people haven't seen yet. I'm always open to that, and I will be recruiting very hard. So when that time comes, that will be a full-court press."

Adams and Carr played two seasons together at Fresno State (Adams redshirted his freshman year), where they connected for a total of 233 passes for 3,031 yards and 38 touchdowns.