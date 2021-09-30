Expand / Collapse search
Las Vegas Raiders
Published

Raiders' Derek Carr says playing in Los Angeles against the Chargers is 'another home game'

Carr completed 26 of 43 passes for 386 yards and two touchdowns in a 31-28 overtime victory over Miami

Daniel Canova
By Daniel Canova | Fox News
Derek Carr is loving his team’s chances against the Chargers in Los Angeles this week. 

The reason? The Las Vegas Raiders quarterback believes Raiders fans will make the trip to Los Angeles for Monday Night Football.

"Whether it was in Los Angeles at that soccer stadium or at Qualcomm in San Diego, it was another home game," Carr told reporters. "You always looked at it as another home game and that was no disrespect, it's just a fact."

Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr celebrates after a touchdown by running back DeAndre Washington during the second half against the Los Angeles Chargers Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, in Carson, Calif. 

Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr celebrates after a touchdown by running back DeAndre Washington during the second half against the Los Angeles Chargers Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, in Carson, Calif.  (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Visiting teams have historically done well when playing against the Chargers at their home stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr works in the pocket against the Atlanta Falcons during the second half Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, in Atlanta. 

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr works in the pocket against the Atlanta Falcons during the second half Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, in Atlanta.  (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

When Los Angeles hosted Dallas in Week 2, Cowboys fans filled SoFi Stadium, which helped inspire a road win.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Nelson Agholor, left, celebrates with quarterback Derek Carr after catching a 59-yard touchdown pass during the first half of a game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, in Kansas City.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Nelson Agholor, left, celebrates with quarterback Derek Carr after catching a 59-yard touchdown pass during the first half of a game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, in Kansas City. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Carr, who has played in the AFC West his entire career, has the Raiders off to a 3-0 start with wins over the Baltimore Ravens, Pittsburgh Steelers and Miami Dolphins.

Last week, Carr completed 26 of 43 passes for 386 yards and two touchdowns in a 31-28 overtime victory over Miami. Running back Peyton Barber rushed 23 times for 111 yards and one score. 

