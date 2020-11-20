Raiders face 'daunting task' of playing Chiefs while preparing with players on COVID list, coach says

Las Vegas Raiders defensive coordinator Paul Guenther is apparently dreading the idea of playing the Kansas City Chiefs with a depleted defense.

The Raiders placed 10 defenders on the reserve/COVID-19 list and while players were isolating they were subjected to virtual meetings trying to prepare for play the Chiefs for the second time this season. Cory Littleton, Clelin Ferrell, Arden Key, Kendal Vickers, David Irving, Maliek Collins, Jonathan Hankins, Johnathan Abram, Lamarcus Joyner and Isaiah Johnson were all on the list this week.

“I don’t know how we can beat these guys with a full lineup at practice, let alone three-fourths of your lineup not here all week. What don’t they have? We’re playing the world champs. What don’t they have?” Guenther asked rhetorically.

“They have a great quarterback, great receivers, great tight ends, line is physical. And they’re coming off a bye, so it’s a daunting task. I know one thing, we’re going to show up at 5:20 and we’re going to give 100% because that’s what we do. We’ll get these guys ready to play. Whoever is out there at 5:20, they’ll be ready to go.”

He said preparing for the game via Zoom is difficult.

“Yeah, it’s tough. Like I said, it’s tough enough when you have a full allotment of guys at practice. You have to get them on the Zoom. It’s just not the same when you’re not taking the reps. It’ll be a big challenge for us either way, whoever can play, whenever they can get here to play to get them caught up on the plan of those things. But we’re not going to gear back as far as that goes,” he added.

The Raiders gave the Chiefs their only loss of the season earlier in the year. The two teams are still vying for an AFC West title.