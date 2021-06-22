Raiders' Carl Nassib has top-selling NFL jersey following gay announcement

Las Vegas Raiders’ Carl Nassib has received an incredible amount of support from players and coaches across the league since announcing that he was gay on Monday, and fans are showing their love and admiration for him as well.

Just look at the numbers.

ESPN reported that Nassib’s Raiders jersey is the No. 1 seller on the website Fanatics over the last 24 hours. So many No. 94 jerseys have sold, that the website only has 5XL jerseys available as of Tuesday night.

As a part of his announcement, Nassib also shared that he donated $100,000 to The Trevor Project, which is a charity for the largest suicide prevention and crisis intervention organization for LGBTQ+ youth. On Tuesday, the NFL said that it would match the donation.

Nassib’s announcement resonated with several different players and teams, including New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley, Arizona Cardinals defensive end JJ Watt, and the Seattle Seahawks and Los Angeles Chargers, among others. He also received praise from NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, who said, "Representation matters."

"We share his hope that someday soon statements like his will no longer be newsworthy as we march toward full equality for the LGBTQ+ community," Goodell said in a statement. "We wish Carl the best of luck this coming season."

The 28-year-old Nassib played in 14 games for the Raiders last year. He had 28 tackles and 2.5 sacks.