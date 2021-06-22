Raiders' Carl Nassib garners support from NFL world after historic revelation

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib announced Monday he is gay, and the revelation drew a ton of support from his team and his on-field opponents.

Nassib also donated $100,000 to The Trevor Project, which is a charity for the largest suicide prevention and crisis intervention organization for LGBTQ+ youth.

"I just wanted to take a quick moment to say that I’m gay," he said. "I’ve been meaning to do this for a while now but finally feel comfortable getting it off my chest. I really have the best life, the best family, friends and job a guy can ask for.

"I’m a pretty private person so I hope you guys know that I’m not doing this for attention. I just think that representation and visibility are so important. I actually hope that one day, videos like this and the whole coming out process are not necessary, but until then I will do my best and my part to cultivate a culture that’s accepting and compassionate."

The announcement drew a ton of reactions across the league.

Nassib is the first active NFL player to reveal that he is gay. Several players have revealed their orientation after their careers were over, while Michael Sam was on the Rams’ roster briefly in 2014 but never appeared in a regular-season game.

The 28-year-old Nassib played in 14 games for the Raiders last season. He had 28 tackles and 2.5 sacks.

He had played for the Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers previously.

Fox News' Dan Canova and the AP contributed to this report.