Raiders' Carl Nassib granted personal day following Jon Gruden's homophobic comments

Jon Gruden resigned as head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders Monday after emails revealed he made homophobic, sexist and racist comments from 2010 to 2018.

Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib, the first openly gay player in the NFL, was granted a personal day on Wednesday in light of all that has transpired since Monday evening. Raider general manager Mike Mayock said he met with Nassib three times since Gruden’s remarks were made public. He added that Nassib is still processing a lot of information, adding that the team fully supports him.

According to the New York Times’ bombshell report on Monday, Gruden called NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell an anti-gay slur and a "clueless anti-football p---y" in at least one email and argued that Goodell shouldn’t have allegedly pressured then-St. Louis Rams coach Jeff Fisher to draft "queers." That was an apparent reference to former NFL defensive lineman Michael Sam, who was the first openly gay player selected in the NFL draft.

The email appeared to contradict Gruden’s messaging when Nassib came out as gay before the start of the 2021 season and became the first active openly gay NFL player.

Gruden also reportedly made remarks about NFL Players Association Executive Director DeMaurice Smith, saying, "Dumboriss Smith has lips the size of Michelin tires." Gruden criticized the league for hiring female referees. In 2015, Sarah Thomas became the first permanent female official in league history. In 2017, Gruden replied to an allegedly sexist meme from Hooters co-founder Ed Droste about female NFL officials and replied, "nice job roger," The New York Times reported.

Gruden wrote that former defensive back Eric Reid should have been fired for protesting during the national anthem. Targets for Gruden's criticism also included a bill that would have forced the then-Washington Redskins to change their name in 2015, Caitlyn Jenner and former President Barack Obama and then-vice president Joe Biden.

Raiders owner Mark Davis said last week that the email about Smith was "disturbing and not what the Raiders stand for" and said the team was reviewing the additional emails.

Raiders assistant coach Rich Bisaccia was named the team’s interim head coach.

