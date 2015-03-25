Raiders bring back Woodson

Charles Woodson is heading back to where it all started.

The veteran defensive back and former NFL Defensive Player of the Year signed with the Oakland Raiders, the team with whom he spent the first eight seasons of an accomplished 15-year career, on Tuesday. The San Francisco Chronicle reported the deal to be for one year and could be worth as much as $4.3 million if Woodson meets incentive clauses.

Woodson, selected fourth overall by Oakland in the 1998 draft, left the Raiders to sign with Green Bay as a free agent prior to the 2006 season and was named the NFL's top defender three years later after tying for the league lead with nine interceptions and returning three of those picks for touchdowns in addition to forcing four fumbles.

The 1997 Heisman Trophy recipient helped Green Bay to a Super Bowl title in 2010 and came through with seven more interceptions the following season, but saw his production and playing time decrease while missing nine games due to injury this past year.

Woodson made four of his eight career Pro Bowls during his first tenure with the Raiders and was a part of three consecutive AFC West championships from 2000-02. Oakland has not reached the playoffs since that run.

The 36-year-old started 103-of-106 games with the Raiders and totaled 17 interceptions during his eight seasons with the Silver and Black.