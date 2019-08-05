Oakland Raiders' Antonio Brown shares gruesome photos of blistered feet

Oakland Raiders star Antonio Brown has missed a few practices at the start of training camp but pictures shared on social media last week showed the wide receiver had a good reason to take some days off.

Brown, who was acquired by the Raiders in an offseason trade with the Pittsburgh Steelers, posted photos of the bottom of his feet on his Instagram Stories. The photos showed his feet littered with dead skin and blisters as he works to get back onto the field for Raiders camp.

NGAKOUE ENDS HOLDOUT, REPORTS TO JAGS CAMP WITHOUT NEW DEAL

Raiders coach Jon Gruden said Friday he was “disappointed” that his new top receiver was missing so much time.

“I think we're all disappointed,” Gruden said, according to ESPN. “We think he's disappointed. We'd like to get the party started. We'd like to get him out here. He's a big part of the team. But for the time being we're going to continue to work hard and we're seeing the development of some other receivers we're excited about.”

Brown missed most of last week with the foot issue.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

According to NFL Network, he was considered to be day-to-day.