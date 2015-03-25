Raiders add K Medlock; place CB Hanson on IR

The Oakland Raiders have signed kicker Justin Medlock and placed cornerback Joselio Hanson on injured reserve.

The moves were part of the team's transactions to reach the NFL's mandated 75- man roster limit.

Medlock has appeared in 11 NFL games, including 10 with Carolina in 2012, and has connected on 8-of-12 field goal tries in two seasons. He also played in the CFL and is a Bay Area native, attending high school in nearby Fremont.

According to the Oakland Tribune, regular kicker Sebastian Janikowski came out late to practice on Monday and wasn't wearing a helmet. He watched as punter Chris Kluwe attempted a field goal.

The Raiders waived cornerback Mitchell White to open a roster spot for Medlock.

Meanwhile, Hanson has a groin injury that will keep him sidelined. He is in his second year with the Raiders after spending six seasons with Philadelphia and one with San Francisco.

The Texas Tech product started five of the 16 games he played for Oakland last year, coming up with a pair of interceptions and 61 tackles.

Oakland also placed rookie running back Latavius Murray on injured reserve and linebacker Miles Burris on the physically unable to perform list. Burris will miss at least the first six weeks of the regular season.