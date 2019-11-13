Expand / Collapse search
Tennis
Rafael Nadal has testy exchange with reporter who asked whether his marriage affected play

Ryan Gaydos
Tennis great Rafael Nadal got testy with a reporter Monday over a question about his play on the court and his recent marriage.

Nadal, who married Xisca Perello in Spain last month, lost in straight sets to Alexander Zverev at the ATP World Finals. It was Nadal’s first major competition since tying the knot. A reporter asked him whether his new marriage had something to do with his loss and Nadal did not like that question at all.

“Honestly, are you asking me this?” Nadal said. “Is [this] a serious question or it's a joke? Is it serious?”

After the reporter kept pushing the question onto Nadal, the 19-time Grand Slam winner fired back saying: “I'm surprised. It's a big surprise for me you ask me this after I have been with the same girl for 15 years and having a very stable and normal life."

“It doesn't matter if you put a ring on your finger or not. In my personal way, I am a very normal guy.”

Nadal then ended the line of questioning with the reporter: “OK. We move to Spanish because that's bulls—t. Thank you very much.”

Nadal and Perello have been together since 2005 – the same year he won his first French Open championship. The two reportedly got engaged in January and wed in October.

