Radwanska, Ivanovic advance; Bartoli exits Dubai

Fifth seed Agnieszka seeded round upset victim Tuesday at the $2 million Dubai Duty Free Championships.

Radwanska snuck past Canadian qualifier Aleksandra Wozniak 6-1, 6-7 (6-8), 7-5, while the former French Open champion Ivanovic upset seventh-seeded Francesca Schiavone 6-1, 7-5 on the hardcourts at Dubai Tennis Stadium. The Italian Schiavone was last year's French Open runner-up and titled at Roland Garros two years ago.

China's Peng Shuai upended the former Wimbledon runner-up Bartoli 6-4, 6-3 on Day 2.

Other opening-round wins came for Czechs Lucie Safarova and qualifier Iveta Benesova, Romanian Simona Halep, and Slovak Daniela Hantuchova.

The second round will be staged with eight matches here on Wednesday. including ones for world No. 1 Victoria Azarenka, former top-ranked star Caroline Wozniacki and fourth-seeded U.S. Open champ Samantha Stosur. The Australian Open winner Azarenka beat Stosur in last week's final in Doha.

Azarenka will face German Julia Goerges on Wednesday, while the third-seeded Wozniacki will meet the qualifier Halep and Stosur will take on Safarova.

Wozniacki is the reigning Dubai titlist, having beaten Russian Svetlana Kuznetsova in last year's final here.

Azarenka, who was the Dubai runner-up two years ago, is off to a flawless 17-0 start this season, with three titles, including her first-ever major championship last month in Melbourne.

The 2012 Dubai champion will earn $446,778.