Racers close out regular season with win over Tennessee Tech

Isaiah Canaan scored 18 points on Saturday, 64 win over Tennessee Tech.

The Racers (28-1, 15-1 OVC), who had already clinched the outright conference title for the third straight year, closed the regular season with five straight wins since their only loss to Tennessee State on February 9. They became the only team in program history to finish the season without a road loss (13-0).

Kevin Murphy paced the Golden Eagles (18-12, 9-7) with 26 points while Jud Dillard added 12 points and 13 rebounds.