New York Jets
Published

Quinnen Williams says Jets should draft 'Bama's DeVonta Smith, not quarterback, with second overall pick

Jets need more targets for Sam Darnold instead of changing up QB situation, Williams said

Paulina Dedaj
By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
Lose when they can’t afford to and win when they shouldn’t. 

That’s been the storyline for the New York Jets this season, a trend that likely cost them Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence, who is expected to be the No.1 overall draft pick. But for second-year defensive end Quinnen Williams, that’s not a problem. 

Williams spoke to TMZ Sports on Monday and suggested that the Jets need to focus on more targets for Sam Darnold instead of changing up the quarterback situation. And who might he have in mind?

"DeVonta Smith got that 'Bama in him," Williams says. "We need someone with that. Man, he's amazing."

Williams, an Alabama native and Crimson Tide product as well, is hoping the Jets will take Smith with the No. 2 pick.

"I’m really pulling for him to be the second pick … I’m wishing that we get him. That’s somebody that I really think we should add to our team."

Williams said Smith is the "dominant player" that Darnold needs, describing his ability to elongate himself to make any catch and his unmatched speed. 

"Any team that gets him – not even the Jets – any team that gets him they'll be getting a dominant player," Williams continued. "And, you can see that now."

Smith finished his senior year off with a national title after going undefeated this season. He totaled 1,856 receiving yards on 117 carries and 23 touchdowns.

