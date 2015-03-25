Putnam, Van Aswegen share lead in Mexico

Michael Putnam was 1-under par through seven holes to remain atop the leaderboard as Friday's second round of the Mexico Championship was suspended for the night.

Putnam was the first-round leader after shooting 64 on Thursday. He was joined in the lead by Tyrone Van Aswegen, who fired a 65 on Friday.

Michael Connell (67) is alone in third place at minus-8, while Jeff Klauk (71) moved into a share of fourth at 7-under 137. Klauk was joined there by Stephen Jaeger, who was 2-under through his first two holes of round two at El Bosque Golf Club.

The first round was finished on Friday after a lightning delay halted play on Thursday. That led to the round being suspended due to darkness.

Round two was in the midst of a lengthy weather stoppage when play was halted for the day on Friday.

Putnam parred his first four holes from the 10th on Friday. He birdied the 14th to join Van Aswegen in the lead. Putnam parred his next two before play was called for the day.

"I'm happy we stopped playing. The conditions were going to be really tough if we went back out there," Putnam said. "With a little rain this evening and hopefully some calm conditions in the morning, it's going to play a lot easier than it would've this afternoon."

Van Aswegen birdied two of his first four holes in round two. After dropping a shot on the sixth, he bounced back with a birdie on the seventh and an eagle at the eighth.

The South African poured in three consecutive birdies from the 10th to jump into the lead at minus-9. Van Aswegen faltered to a bogey on No. 16, but erased that mistake with a birdie at the last.

"I just hit fairways and greens and gave myself opportunities. The greens were receptive this morning, so you could be aggressive if you were in the fairway," Van Aswegen stated. "I didn't hit one driver today. If you're in play, you're going to have opportunities and today I took advantage of those."

NOTES: The second round will resume at 9 a.m. (ET) with the third round to follow with players going in threesomes off split tees ... Bhavik Patel had a double-eagle on the par-5 eighth in round one, then eagled the same hole in round two.