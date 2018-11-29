Purdue football coach's high school alma mater receives threat after his decision to stay at school

A Kentucky high school, where Purdue football coach Jeff Brohm had attended, canceled classes Thursday after a threat was made against the school over Brohm’s decision to stay at his job instead of leaving for Louisville.

Brohm, 47, a Louisville native, attended Trinity High School. Brohm’s brothers and their father also attended the high school, according to ESPN. Brohm’s father is still an assistant football coach at the high school. It wasn’t clear when the threat was made.

Brohm on Wednesday informed Purdue athletic director Mike Bobinski he was turning down the Louisville job to stay with the Boilermakers. He had met with Louisville officials one day earlier.

“After intense and thorough discussion, I believe it is important to finish the building process we have begun and honor the commitment I made to our football program, players and recruits,” Brohm said in a statement. “While going home was very appealing and meaningful to me, the timing was not ideal. I believe that remaining at Purdue is the right thing to do, and I am excited for the challenges ahead.”

Trinity High School – a Catholic all-boys school – said in a statement Wednesday night the school was notified of the threat by St. Matthews police.

"Trinity officials were notified by police of a threat against the school due to Jeff Brohm deciding to remain at Purdue," the statement said.

Police Chief Barry Wilkerson told ESPN his department and the FBI were investigating the threat.

“We take these threats seriously, especially towards a school,” Wilkerson said. “We're going to investigate as much as we can at this point. It's difficult when you have Twitter accounts to trace back, so it's a little more complex than pushing a button and figuring out who it is. We'll investigate it fully and bring charges, if necessary.”

Wilkerson added that whoever made the threat could face charges even if it was a hoax.

Brohm is 13-12 with Purdue. He previously coached Western Kentucky where he went 30-10 in three seasons.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.