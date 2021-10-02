Purdue cheerleader belly flops into puddle as rain pours

A Purdue cheerleader had a lighter moment during the Boilermakers’ Big Ten Conference game against Minnesota Saturday.

As rain poured and puddled on the sideline at Ross-Ade Stadium, the Purdue mascot dared the cheerleader to jump into the water. The cheerleader launched into a full-extension belly flop.

It counted as a highlight for the Boilermakers, who picked up their first conference loss of the season, 20-13. Purdue failed to score in the second half, allowing 10 consecutive points after leading 13-10 at halftime.

Purdue quarterback Aidan O’Connell was 34-for-52 with 371 passing yards, a touchdown pass and an interception. King Doerue led the way on the ground with 95 yards on 21 carries. Purdue wide receiver David Bell had six catches for 120 yards. Milton Wright had the touchdown catch and finished with six catches for 91 yards.

For Minnesota, QB Tanner Morgan was 9-for-18 with 169 yards and a touchdown pass. The touchdown pass went to Chris Autman-Bell, who finished with two catches for 40 yards.

Treyson Potts had 78 rushing yards on 15 carries and a touchdown.

Minnesota improved to 3-2 overall with the win and 1-1 in the conference. Purdue fell to 3-2 with the loss and 1-1 in the conference.