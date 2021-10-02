Expand / Collapse search
Purdue Boilermakers
Published

Purdue cheerleader belly flops into puddle as rain pours

Minnesota defeated Purdue, 20-13

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
A Purdue cheerleader had a lighter moment during the Boilermakers’ Big Ten Conference game against Minnesota Saturday.

As rain poured and puddled on the sideline at Ross-Ade Stadium, the Purdue mascot dared the cheerleader to jump into the water. The cheerleader launched into a full-extension belly flop.

It counted as a highlight for the Boilermakers, who picked up their first conference loss of the season, 20-13. Purdue failed to score in the second half, allowing 10 consecutive points after leading 13-10 at halftime. 

Purdue Boilermakers linebacker Jalen Graham attempts to sack Minnesota Golden Gophers quarterback Tanner Morgan during the second half at Ross-Ade Stadium Oct 2, 2021.  Minnesota won 20-13. 

Purdue quarterback Aidan O’Connell was 34-for-52 with 371 passing yards, a touchdown pass and an interception. King Doerue led the way on the ground with 95 yards on 21 carries. Purdue wide receiver David Bell had six catches for 120 yards. Milton Wright had the touchdown catch and finished with six catches for 91 yards.

Minnesota Golden Gophers wide receiver Chris Autman-Bell (7) misses a pass in front of Purdue Boilermakers safety Marvin Grant (4) during the second quarter at Ross-Ade Stadium.

For Minnesota, QB Tanner Morgan was 9-for-18 with 169 yards and a touchdown pass. The touchdown pass went to Chris Autman-Bell, who finished with two catches for 40 yards.

Treyson Potts had 78 rushing yards on 15 carries and a touchdown.

Purdue Boilermakers wide receiver Milton Wright (0) shares a moment with quarterback Aidan O'Connell (16) after a touchdown pass during the second quarter against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Ross-Ade Stadium Oct 2, 2021. 

Minnesota improved to 3-2 overall with the win and 1-1 in the conference. Purdue fell to 3-2 with the loss and 1-1 in the conference.

Ryan Gaydos is the Sports Editor for Fox News and Fox Business. Follow Ryan Gaydos on Twitter @Gaydos_ and if you got a tip you can email Ryan at Ryan.Gaydos@fox.com