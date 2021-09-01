Purdue, Arizona to feature quarterback brothers

Saturday’s slate of college football games will feature a pair of brothers under center for two schools.

Jack Plummer will lead Purdue against Oregon State to start the Boilermakers’ season, while his younger brother Will Plummer is set to start for Arizona when the Wildcats play BYU at home.

Gold and Black, the Purdue-centric website, noted the Plummer brothers will be starting in Week 1.

Jack Plummer is entering his junior season. He started the final three games of the 2020 season for Purdue. He finished the year 88-for-124 with 938 passing yards and eight touchdowns. He played seven games as a freshman and had 1,603 passing yards and 11 touchdowns.

MICHIGAN'S HASSAN HASKINS EAGER TO HAVE FANS BACK IN THE STADIUM

Purdue was 2-4 in the 2020 coronavirus-impacted shortened season.

Will Plummer played in three games for Arizona in 2020. He was 43-for-80 with 388 passing yards. He did not have a touchdown pass in any of those games.

Both players were standouts at Gilbert High School in Arizona before jumping to the collegiate level. Jack Plummer was ranked as the No. 30 quarterback in the nation by ESPN before going to Purdue. Will Plummer racked up more than 6,800 passing yards and 58 touchdowns during his high school career.