Pumphrey rushes for 3TDs as San Diego State comes from behind to beat New Mexico State, 26-16

Donnel Pumphrey rushed for a career-high 167 yards and three touchdowns, leading San Diego State (1-3) to a come-from-behind victory over New Mexico State Saturday night.

Pumphrey rushed 19 times for an average of 8.8 yards a carry. Quinn Kaehler threw 22 of 34 for 229 yards.

The Aggies (0-5) scored 16 unanswered points in the first half including a 15-yard touchdown pass by Andrew McDonald in the second quarter. San Diego State blocked the extra point attempt for a safety to get on the scoreboard, followed by a Wes Feer field goal to trail 16-5 at halftime.

San Diego State continued the comeback in the second half with two Pumphrey rushing touchdowns. The two-point conversion on the first failed, but the attempt on the second was good, giving the Aztecs a 19-16 lead. A final Pumphrey touchdown late in the fourth sealed the Aztec win.