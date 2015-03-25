Puig stars again, hits two HRs in Dodgers win

After an impressive major league debut on Monday, Yasiel Puig put on quite an encore Tuesday.

Puig clubbed the first two homers of his career and finished with five RBI to help the Los Angeles Dodgers outlast the San Diego Padres, 9-7, in the middle test of a three-game series at Dodger Stadium.

"Those were two impressive home runs there," Dodgers manager Don Mattingly remarked. "We see a little bit of just everything this guy can do. Power both ways. He's fun to watch."

The 22-year-old Cuban defector also doubled in the Dodgers' second straight victory, with Tim Federowicz adding a two-run shot and Luis Cruz contributing an RBI double and two runs scored in the victory.

J.P. Howell (2-0) earned the victory despite giving up a run over 1 2/3 innings of relief work. Brandon League pitched a perfect ninth to nail down his 13th save.

After missing Monday's opener, San Diego outfielder Carlos Quentin homered among his three hits in his first game back in LA since inciting a benches- clearing brawl that left Los Angeles pitcher Zack Greinke with a broken collar bone.

Kyle Blanks belted a two-run homer and Chris Denorfia smacked a solo shot and finished with two RBI for the Padres, who have lost three straight.

Tyson Ross (0-2) was tagged for three runs on four hits over 2 1/3 innings of relief to absorb the loss.

LA trailed 5-2 heading into the home half of the fifth before Puig tied the game with his first career home run.

Federowicz singled with one out and Cruz walked before Puig launched a first- pitch changeup deep into the seats in left-center field to make it 5-5.

After Mark Ellis walked, Ross replaced San Diego starter Clayton Richard and served up a double to Adrian Gonzalez.

Hanley Ramirez, who was activated off the 15-day disabled list prior to the game, then scored Ellis with a sacrifice fly to right to give LA a 6-5 edge.

"I was more disappointed in falling behind in the fifth inning with a couple of walks," Richard admitted. "In the fifth, it kind of got away from us."

Denorfia's RBI single in the top of the sixth tied the contest, but the Dodgers scored three in the bottom half to regain control.

Skip Schumaker worked a one-out walk and moved to second when Ross' pickoff attempt sailed wide of first. After Federowicz fanned, Cruz clubbed a double to right to plate Schumaker for the go-ahead run.

Puig provided some breathing room just two pitches later, launching an opposite-field shot over the wall in right to make it 9-6.

With his second blast of the night, Puig became the first Dodgers player to have a multi-homer game within his first two career games.

Quentin clubbed a leadoff blast in the seventh to trim the margin to two, but the Padres failed to push another run across against LA's bullpen.

Denorfia led off the game with his third homer of the season before Blanks belted a two-run shot in the second to give the visitors a 3-0 cushion.

The Dodgers got a pair back in the bottom half on Federowicz's homer to left, but Jesus Guzman and Richard recorded back-to-back RBI singles in the fourth to give the Padres a 5-2 advantage.

Game Notes

The Dodgers placed pitcher Chris Capuano on the 15-day DL with a left shoulder latissimus strain prior to the game ... Ramirez hadn't played since May 4 with a left hamstring strain ... Ted Lilly started for LA and allowed five runs -- four earned -- on six hits over four-plus frames ... Richard was charged for six runs on five hits over 4 1/3 innings ... Quentin received an eight-game suspension for his role in the April 11 fracas against the Dodgers.