PSV held by Vitesse

PSV Eindhoven opened the door for Ajax to inch closer to the Eredivisie summit on Saturday, surrendering a late goal in a 2-2 draw with Vitesse at the GelreDome.

Dick Advocaat's men came into the weekend with a three-point lead over the Amsterdam club, but that could dwindle to just one point should Frank De Boer's side claim a home win over Roda on Sunday.

Dries Mertens had given the visitors the lead with a penalty kick converted in the 19th minute.

Wilfried Bony got Vitesse level in the 77th minute with a penalty of his own, but it was canceled out less than a minute later thanks to Georgino Wijnaldum.

PSV looked likely to claim all three points after Vitesse was reduced to 10 men with Theo Janssen's sending off seven minutes from time, but the home side rose to the occasion and grabbed an equalizer through Bony in the 88th minute, his second goal of the match.

Vitesse improves to 39 points on the season, eight points behind first-place PSV.

There was not as much of an impact made in the middle of the table on Saturday as Den Haag and Heracles picked up wins to remain separated by just a single point.

Den Haag made the most of Jens Janse's sending off in the 65th minute as it claimed a 2-1 defeat of NAC while Heracles overturned a one-goal deficit to crush Willem II, 4-1, at the Polman Stadion.

Elsewhere on Saturday, Alfred Finnbogason scored at the death to earn Heerenveen a point a 2-2 draw with Venlo while Genero Zeefuik converted two penalties to help Groningen earn a 2-1 victory over 10-man RKC Waalwijk.