PSG and France striker Guillaume Hoarau will have surgery Monday on his right shoulder and will be sidelined for an unknown period.

Hoarau has a "painful instability in his right shoulder," according to the PSG website, and requires the operation that will cost him at least a couple games in Ligue 1

PSG is 2-1-1 after four matches in France, and hosts Brest in its next game on Sept. 11.