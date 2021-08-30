PSG's Kylian Mbappé ripped by journalist amid rumors of transfer to Real Madrid

Kylian Mbappé scored both goals for Paris Saint-Germain in its 2-0 victory at Reims in the French league on Sunday. Mbappé put his head on a cross from Angel Di Maria in the 15th minute and later scored in the 63rd on a cross from Achraf Hakimi.

The second goal was Mbappé’s 135th goal since joining PSG back in 2017.

One journalist was wondering why Mbappé "played the game of his life" amid the rumors of Real Madrid’s $180 million offer to the French club, which is expected to expire before Tuesday’s transfer deadline.

"What are you thinking playing the game of your life today?" Josep Pedrerol said in a viral video. "When there are 18 hours for your club, to reply to Real Madrid. What are you thinking having the ‘perfect night’? Why did you celebrate the goal so enthusiastically? Do you know that many Real Madrid fans are watching you?"

Pedrerol continued: "You’ve done all you can to play at Real Madrid. Today, the last night, before PSG reply, you can play a great game and you celebrate it. And you talk on social media about ‘the perfect night’. Tomorrow your club will reply. You know what they’re going to demand for you? $250 or $300 million!"

It has been reported that PSG is seeking $220 million for Mbappé. The star forward reportedly already told his current club that he wants to leave. Mbappé, who won a World Cup with France, is in the final year of his contract and will be eligible to talk with other teams in January.