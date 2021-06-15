Protester parachuted into stadium at Euro 2020 game, fans injured

A protester parachuted into Allianz Arena in Munich before the start of a Group F match between France and Germany at the European Championship on Tuesday.

Several fans were taken to the hospital and treated for injuries due to debris that fell on the field and main grandstand, which nearly hit France coach Didier Deschamps. The protester hit into wires for an overhead camera that was attached to the stadium roof.

The protester's parachute had the slogan "KICK OUT OIL!" and "Greenpeace" written on it.

UEFA called it a "reckless and dangerous" act and said, "law authorities will take the necessary action."

"This inconsiderate act ... caused injuries to several people attending the game who are now in hospital," UEFA said.

"We as the German soccer federation condemn it of course because it wasn’t just him, but others that he endangered and injured. It’s unacceptable from our point of view," German team spokesman Jens Grittner added. "And the incident is being checked by the police, the authorities here in Munich and at UEFA. But of course, we also condemn what happened there. It could probably have turned out much worse."

The protester landed on the field and German players Antonio Rüdiger and Robin Gosens were the first to approach him. Security guards led the protester away and he was given medical attention on the side of the field.

UEFA and one of its top-tier tournament sponsors, Russian state energy firm Gazprom, have previously been targeted by Greenpeace protests.

UEFA defended its environmental credentials in Tuesday's statement.

"UEFA and its partners are fully committed to a sustainable Euro 2020 tournament," UEFA said, "and many initiatives have been implemented to offset carbon emissions."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.