Prolific streaker has pulled stunt more than 500 times across several sporting events

A British man who has streaked at more than 500 events around the world has only been arrested a handful of times and convicted of a crime at least three times.

Mark Roberts, 53, of Liverpool, has ran in front of spectators naked at the Super Bowl, the Olympics and during a Wimbledon match among many other events. He told Sky News in an interview published Wednesday he streaks to “create something visual for people to laugh at.”

Roberts, whose first streaking incident occurred at the Hong Kong Sevens rugby tournament in 1993, said he only does the act during breaks in the action so not to disrupt the play on the field.

“People have trained for years to reach these finals, and I fully appreciate that,” he said. “I'm not out there to scupper their chances or take anything away from them.”

Roberts, who is a painter and decorator by day, told Sky News Golden Palace sponsored him to commit one of his most daring acts – streak during the Super Bowl. He attempted the feat in 2004 at Super Bowl XXXVIII, which was being held at NRG Stadium in Houston.

He said he asked the NFL for a referee outfit and then took the clothes to a seamstress to alter the clothes so it would be easier for him to take off. He was able to make it onto the field during a break in the action between the New England Patriots and Carolina Panthers.

Roberts said he was able to reach the field before a player was going to kick the ball.

“An American footballer said, 'What's up, ref man?’” he said. “I ripped all my clothes off and said – ‘Sod all is wrong, mate.’ Then I started to river dance.

He said his only punishment was a $1,000 fine after being found guilty of criminal trespass, adding that he’s only been to court 11 times over his streaking and was convicted three times.

Roberts, who doesn’t streak fully in the nude anymore, planned to retire from doing the stunts this year. His grand finale was going to be at the World Cup in Russia, but he forgot to get a visa to enter the country, according to Sky News.