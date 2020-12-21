Pro football Hall of Famer Kevin Greene dead at 58

Pro football Hall of Famer Kevin Greene, one of the greatest pass rushers in NFL history, died on Monday. He was 58.

Greene’s family and the Pro Football Hall of Fame confirmed the news. No cause of his death was given.

"We lost an amazing player and person this morning with the passing of Kevin Greene," Steelers president Art Rooney II said in a statement. "His sudden death is a shock to us all as he was a close friend and teammate to so many people in the Steelers family."

Greene, who put together a 15-year career in the NFL, was inducted into the Hall of Fame back in 2016. He piled up 160-career sacks over his career, which is the third-highest total in league history, behind only Bruce Smith (200) and Reggie White (198).

"When Kevin came to the Steelers in 1993 he had an immediate impact, paired with Greg Lloyd, Kevin and Greg led a defense that became known as Blitzburgh and went on to play in Super Bowl XXX," Rooney said. "Kevin's energy and enthusiasm were inspiring for our team as well as our fans."

He also had 23 forced fumbles and five interceptions. Greene was also a two-time All-Pro and five-time Pro Bowl selection.

"The entire Pro Football Hall of Fame family mourns the passing of Kevin Greene," Hall of Fame President and CEO David Baker said in a statement. "I regarded him as a personal friend and a true Hall of Famer in every sense. He possessed the most incredible can-do attitude of anyone I ever met. He was a great player, but more than that, he was a great man."

Greene, who was drafted by the Rams in the fifth round of the 1985 NFL Draft, also spent time with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Carolina Panthers, and San Francisco 49ers.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with Kevin's wife, Tara, and their entire family," Baker said. "We will forever keep his legacy alive to serve as inspiration for future generations. The Hall of Fame flag will be flown at half-staff in Kevin's memory."