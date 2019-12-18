Pro Bowl rosters see no New York Giants or Miami Dolphins players

The 2020 Pro Bowl rosters were announced Tuesday and no players from the New York Giants or the Miami Dolphins were selected.

The Giants are 3-11 and have had a tough year after trading star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., transitioning from Eli Manning to rookie quarterback Daniel Jones, Saquon Barkley getting injured and producing one of the worst defenses in the league.

It’s the first time since 1996 the team will not have a representative at the Pro Bowl, according to Giants Wire. In 1996, the Dan Reeves-led Giants were 6-10 and were led by linebacker Jesse Armstead on defense and quarterback Dave Brown and running back Rodney Hampton on offense.

Miami getting snubbed from the Pro Bowl roster may make more sense because the team has had a big overhaul from the beginning of the preseason to the start of Week 16.

The team traded Laremy Tunsil, Kenny Stills, Kiko Alonso, Minkah Fitzpatrick and Kenyan Drake this season. Of those players, Tunsil, now with the Houston Texans, and Fitzpatrick, now with the Pittsburgh Steelers, were named to the AFC Pro Bowl roster.

There’s still a chance Giants and Dolphins players could make the Pro Bowl. Players who are likely to be participating in the postseason are unlikely to attend the annual all-star event.

The 2020 Pro Bowl takes place on Sunday, Jan. 26 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla.