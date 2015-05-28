Price, Tigers shut out punchless A's

Oakland, CA (SportsNetwork.com) - David Price tossed seven shutout innings after the Tigers scratched across an early unearned run, and Detroit held on for a 1-0 victory over the Oakland Athletics on Tuesday.

Price (4-1) scattered five hits and a walk and retired the last eight batters he faced before handing the game over to the bullpen.

"Any win is good," said Tigers manager Brad Ausmus. "The pitching was outstanding. David Price did a nice job and the bullpen did a nice job behind him."

Three relievers worked the eighth, with Joakim Soria stranding a pair and working around a two-out double in the ninth to post his 14th save.

The only run the Tigers needed in snapping their three-game slide came in the first inning. Anthony Gose led off with a single, advanced to third when Josh Phegley's throw on a steal attempt got away and scored on Rajai Davis' sacrifice fly.

It was the league-leading 30th unearned run allowed by Oakland this season and was the only blemish in Jesse Chavez's outing. Chavez (1-5) lasted eight innings and allowed just five hits and two walks.

The A's fell to a league-worst 2-14 in one-run games and had their season-high three-game winning streak come to an end. They went 0-for-11 with runners in scoring position and stranded 10.

"I thought our approach was OK," A's manager Bob Melvin said. "We had some opportunities...and didn't come up with a big hit."

Sam Fuld doubled with two away in the ninth, but the A's -- the only team without a win in their last at-bat -- came up short again when Billy Burns flied out to left.

Game Notes

The A's are 1-10 against left-handed starters ... Oakland has not won back-to- back home games this season ... A's starting pitchers have not allowed an earned run over the last four games ... Detroit has won all but one of Price's 10 starts this season ... Tigers first baseman Miguel Cabrera extended his hitting streak to 13 games ... Wednesday's rubber match of the three-game series will see Detroit's Alfredo Simon going against Scott Kazmir.