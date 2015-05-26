Price, Canadiens stifle Coyotes

Glendale, AZ (SportsNetwork.com) - Carey Price turned aside all 29 shots fired his way for his seventh shutout of the season in the Montreal Canadiens' 2-0 win over the Arizona Coyotes on Saturday.

Price stopped five shots in the first period, eight during the middle stanza and 16 in the third for his 32nd career shutout.

"It was a hard-earned two points," said Price. "We are looking forward to closing out the year on a strong note."

Lars Eller and Brendan Gallagher each scored for the Canadiens, who ended a three-game skid and their four-game Western Conference road trip.

Mike Smith made 33 saves in his eight straight start for the Coyotes, who have lost 11 of their last 12 games.

"We couldn't find the one to get us back in the game," Arizona head coach Dave Tippett said. "We didn't execute as well as I thought we could've."

The Canadiens outshot the Coyotes 15-5, but weren't able to cash in over the opening 20 minutes.

Devante Smith-Pelly skated down to the goal and slipped a slick backhanded pass to Eller, who scored the game's first goal on a turnaround shot from the right circle with 5:12 left in the second period.

In the third, Price made multiple pad stops at the side of the net, but the puck landed on top of his pad and appeared to cross the goal line. The referee immediately signaled that it was no goal since Price was pushed into his net.

Arizona pulled Smith with over a minute to play, but Gallagher scored on the vacated cage to seal the win.

Game Notes

Price improved to 7-0-0 against the Coyotes ... Arizona captain Shane Doan played in his 1,378th NHL game, passing Joe Sakic, Vincent Damphousse and Dean Prentice for 39th place on the NHL all-time games played list.